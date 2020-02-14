Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG will report on Financial Year 2019
on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020
Ladies and Gentlemen,
The press release, the financial report and the investors' presentation will be posted the same day at 7.00 a.m. CET on our webpage http://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/events-presentations/presentations/ . Later that day, a webcast of the analysts' conference will be posted to the same page.
This is your personal invitation for the Investor Conference which will take place at our headquarters in Kilchberg. Given the limited space we can only accommodate attendants upon invitation and only one individual per company.
Agenda
01.00 p.m. CET
Registration, 1st floor
02.00 p.m. CET
Beginning of Conference, Review of the business year 2019, Q&A
03.00 p.m. CET
Apéro
R.S.V.P. by Monday, February 24, 2020.
Venue
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Seestrasse 204
CH - 8802 Kilchberg
Parking
Due to the construction work around the "Home of Chocolate" only a limited number of parking spaces are available (next to the Lindt Shop, Wiesenstrasse). Please see registration form.
We are looking forward to welcoming you in Kilchberg.
Yours faithfully,
Martin Hug
Group Chief Financial Officer
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Investors Relations
Phone +41 44 716 25 37
E-mail: investors@lindt.com