Read the 124-page report with TOC on "3PL Market in Europe Analysis Report by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others), End-Users (Consumer goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Apparel, Automobile, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the complexity of supply chain networks. In addition, the increasing adoption of blockchain is anticipated to boost the growth of the 3PL market in Europe.

Increasing complexities associated with the management of supply chain networks have compelled companies to look for 3PL services. Outsourcing transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage, packaging, and other processes to 3PL vendors allows companies to focus on their core competencies. In addition, several companies are focusing on expanding their geographical footprint, product portfolios, and production capacities. This will further increase the demand for 3PL services for complex functions such as procurement of raw materials, transportation and warehousing, and follow up with deliveries. Therefore, the increasing complexity of supply chain networks is expected to fuel the growth of the 3PL market during the forecast period.

Major Five 3PL Market Companies:

C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson operates its business through segments such as North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers a wide range of 3PL services. Some of its key offerings include Road freight services, Ocean shipping, and Air freight.

CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics operates its business through segments such as Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers a wide range of 3PL services. Some of its key offerings include Aftermarket logistics, Inbound logistics, Outbound logistics, and Manufacturing support.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker operates its business through segments such as European land transport, Air and ocean freight, and Contract Logistics/SCM. The company offers a wide range of 3PL services. Some of its key offerings include Production logistics, Fulfillment logistics, E-commerce logistics solutions, and Value-added services.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post operates its business through segments such as Post eCommerce Parcel, DHL Express, DHL global forwarding, Freight, and Supply chain. The company offers a wide range of 3PL services. Some of its key offerings include Freight transportation, Warehousing and distribution, Customer resource area, and Green logistics solutions.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics operates its business through segments such as Transportation and Logistics. The company offers a wide range of 3PL services. Some of its key offerings include Freight brokerage, Global forwarding, and Intermodal.

Technavio has segmented the 3PL market based on the service and end-users.

3PL Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

3PL End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Consumer goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Apparel

Automobile

Others

