Canopy Growth Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2020
Generated $124 million Net Revenue, up from $76 million in Q2 2020
Excluding portfolio restructuring charges in Q2 2020, Net Revenue up 13%
Achieved Gross Margin of 34%
Total Operating Expenses down 14% versus the prior quarter
Adjusted EBITDA loss decreases to $92 million
SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Summary
Gross revenue1
Net revenue
Gross margin2
Adjusted EBITDA3
Free cash flow4
Reported
$135.6
$123.8
34%
$(91.7)
$(359.6)
% change vs. Q2 2020
15%
62%
NM
41%
16%
% change vs. Q3 2019
39%
49%
800 bps
-23%
-20%
1 Excludes the impact of other revenue adjustments in Q2 2020, which represent the Company's determination of returns and pricing adjustments.
2 Gross margin is before fair value impacts in cost of sale, and is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.
3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.
4 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, and is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Corporate Financial Highlights
- Revenues: Reported Net Revenues increased 62% over Q2 2020, or 13% excluding the impact of portfolio restructuring charges. Gross Recreational B2B revenue increased 8% over prior quarter due, in part, to over 140 stores becoming active in the quarter and higher sales of premium dried flower and pre-roll joints. Our acquired businesses including Storz & Bickel and This Works also performed well, contributing to organic growth this quarter.
- Gross margin: Gross margin before fair value impacts was 34%. Gross margin performance in quarter benefited from lower period costs due to higher facility utilization
- Operating expenses: Total operating expenses decreased 14% versus Q2 2020 primarily due to a $20 million reduction in G&A expenses and over $31 million lower stock-based compensation versus the prior quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss of $92 million, a $64 million narrower loss versus Q2 2020 driven by higher sales, improved gross margins and lower operating expenses
- Cash Position: Gross cash balance was $2.3 billion, down from $2.7 billion in Q2 2020, reflecting the EBITDA loss, capital investments and M&A
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Business & Operational Highlights
- Maintained leading market share in retail, at an estimated 22%, of the Canadian recreation market as we saw a strong demand for both premium and value priced dried flower and pre-rolled joints
- Continued market share gains and increase in the number of patients, to over 76,700, in the Canadian medical cannabis market
- Named David Klein as new Chief Executive Officer
- Completed first shipments of cannabis-infused edible chocolates and JUJU Power 510 batteries in December 2019
- Storz & Bickel expanded product line with launch of Crafty+ vaporizer in November 2019
- Announced initial line of First & Free Hemp-derived CBD products and began sales online through www.firstandfree.com, one quarter ahead of Q4 2020 target
"In Q3 we executed across Canada, in our international markets and in our strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth," said David Klein, CEO. "We have a lot of work to do. We are eager to capitalize on the opportunity to create an unassailable position through a tight focus on the consumer and on critical markets."
"We delivered significant gross improvement in the third quarter driven by stronger revenues and higher capacity utilization. Actions taken earlier this year are expected to meaningfully reduce stock-based compensation in FY21, and we have started to implement tighter cost controls across the organization," said Mike Lee, EVP & CFO. "We plan to take further steps to reduce our costs and right-size our business to ensure that we can generate a healthy margin profile and cash generation in the coming years."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Review
Q3
2020
Q2
2020
%
Change
Q3
2019
%
Change
Canadian recreational cannabis
- Business to business1
$53.5
$49.4
8%
$60.1
-11%
- Business to consumer
$15.2
$13.1
16%
$11.5
32%
Canadian medical cannabis
$14.8
$14.1
5%
$15.9
-7%
Canadian cannabis
$83.5
$76.6
9%
$87.5
-5%
International medical cannabis
$18.7
$18.1
3%
$2.7
593%
Cannabis gross revenue excluding other revenue adjustments
$102.2
$94.7
8%
$90.2
13%
Other revenue
$33.4
$23.6
42%
$7.5
345%
Gross revenue excluding other revenue adjustments
$135.6
$118.3
15%
$97.7
39%
Other revenue adjustments2
$-
$32.7
-100%
$-
NM
Excise taxes3
$11.8
$9.0
31%
$14.7
-20%
Net revenue
$123.8
$76.6
62%
$83.0
49%
1 Excludes the impact of other revenue adjustments.
2 Other revenue adjustments represent the Company's determination of returns and pricing adjustments.
3 Excise taxes is presented net of the impact from other revenue adjustments.
Canadian Cannabis
- Recreational B2B sales increased 8% over Q2 2020, due to over 140 stores becoming active in the quarter and higher sales of premium dried flower and pre-roll joints
- Recreational B2C sales increased 16% over prior quarter, due in part to an 11% increase in same store sales
- Medical sales increased 5% over the prior quarter primarily attributable to the broadening of our brand and product offerings, including the availability of products from additional CraftGrow partners, as well as an increase in number of customers to over 76,700.
International Cannabis
- C3 revenue increased 5% over Q2 2020
- Germany cannabis sales higher than expected due to opportunistic sales into the German market to fill a supply gap that resulted from a regulatory enforced sales halt of cannabis products offered by another vendor
Strategic Acquisitions
- Storz & Bickel vaporizer revenue increased 46% over Q2 2020 due to solid organic growth and seasonal sales
- This Works revenue increased 42% over prior quarter due to strong organic growth
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Cannabis Product Revenue Highlights
Q3
2020
Q2
2020
%
Change
Q3
2019
%
Change
Canadian recreational - Business to business
Dry cannabis
$55.8
$47.4
18%
$39.3
42%
Cannabis oil and softgels excluding other revenue adjustments
$3.0
$2.0
50%
$20.8
-86%
Other revenue adjustments1
$(5.3)
$(32.7)
-84%
$-
NM
$53.5
$16.7
220%
$60.1
-11%
Canadian recreational - Business to consumer
Dry cannabis
$13.5
$11.6
16%
$10.9
24%
Cannabis oil and softgels
$1.7
$1.5
13%
$0.6
183%
$15.2
$13.1
16%
$11.5
32%
Canadian medical
Dry cannabis
$5.3
$5.5
-4%
$8.1
-35%
Cannabis oil and softgels
$9.5
$8.6
10%
$7.8
22%
$14.8
$14.1
5%
$15.9
-7%
International medical
Dry cannabis
$3.9
$4.1
-5%
$2.7
44%
Cannabis oil and softgels
$14.8
$14.0
6%
$-
NM
$18.7
$18.1
3%
$2.7
593%
1 Other revenue adjustments represent the Company's determination of returns and pricing adjustments.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA
Q3
2020
Q2
2020
%
Change
Q3
2019
%
Change
Adjusted EBITDA1
$(91.7)
$(155.7)
41%
$(74.8)
-23%
Attributed as follows:
- Operations and corporate overhead
$(44.4)
$(109.0)
59%
$(52.8)
16%
- Strategic investments and business development
$(39.1)
$(36.2)
-8%
$(8.9)
-339%
- Non-operating or under-utilized facilities
$(8.2)
$(10.5)
22%
$(13.1)
37%
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.
Non-IFRS Measures
Gross margin percentage, before fair value impacts in cost of sales, a non-IFRS measure, is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is calculated as net revenue less inventory production costs expensed to cost of sales, divided by net revenue, and may be computed from the consolidated statements of operations presented within this news release.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items, and further adjusted to remove acquisition-related costs. The Company attributes Adjusted EBITDA to its operations and corporate overhead, strategic investments and business developments, and non-operating or under-utilized facilities. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is presented within this news release and explained in Management's Discussion & Analysis under "Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Measure)", a copy of which will be filed on SEDAR.
Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS measure, is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment.
Transition to U.S. GAAP Reporting
As part of our U.S. financial reporting requirements, Canopy Growth confirmed that, as of September 30, 2019, it no longer met the criteria for qualification as a foreign private issuer because (1) more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities are held by residents of the United States, and (2) the majority of Canopy Growth's directors are United States citizens.
Therefore, as of April 1, 2020 Canopy Growth will be considered a United States domestic issuer and a large accelerated filer. As a result of this change, as of April 1, 2020, Canopy Growth will be required to prepare its consolidated financial statements, including the Company's March 31, 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements, in conformity with United States generally accounting principles, with such change being applied retrospectively. The extent of the impact of this change in accounting framework has not yet been quantified. Canopy Growth will also be required to provide an auditor attestation report under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Financial Statements) and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A) for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and will be available at www.canopygrowth.com. The basis of financial reporting in the Financial Statements and MD&A is in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through the Company's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.
The Company's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.
The Company operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.
From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 5.2 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
UNAUDITED
December 31,
March 31,
(Expressed in CDN $000's)
2019
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,561,664
$
2,480,830
Marketable securities
705,921
2,034,133
Amounts receivable
108,822
106,974
Biological assets
59,107
78,975
Inventory
622,575
262,105
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
114,637
107,123
3,172,726
5,070,140
Investments in equity method investees
123,077
112,385
Other financial assets
351,952
363,427
Property, plant and equipment
1,725,333
1,096,340
Intangible assets
567,185
519,556
Goodwill
2,068,696
1,544,055
Other long-term assets
37,073
25,902
$
8,046,042
$
8,731,805
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
225,181
$
226,533
Current portion of long-term debt
21,652
103,716
Other current liabilities
171,476
81,414
418,309
411,663
Long-term debt
536,107
842,259
Deferred tax liability
65,733
96,031
Share repurchase credit liability
1,301,322
-
Other long-term liabilities
194,737
140,404
2,516,208
1,490,357
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,359,643
6,026,618
Other reserves
2,768,725
1,673,472
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(45,904)
28,630
Deficit
(3,826,095)
(777,087)
Equity attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation
5,256,369
6,951,633
Non-controlling interests
273,465
289,815
Total equity
5,529,834
7,241,448
$
8,046,042
$
8,731,805
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
UNAUDITED
Three months ended
Nine months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Expressed in CDN $000's except share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Restated - see note 2(d))
(Restated - see note 2(d))
Revenue
$135,546
$97,703
$324,558
$146,946
Excise taxes
11,782
14,655
33,699
14,655
Net revenue
123,764
83,048
290,859
132,291
Inventory production costs expensed to cost of sales
81,953
61,329
241,456
90,358
Gross margin before the undernoted
41,811
21,719
49,403
41,933
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges
60,546
28,105
175,765
105,989
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(78,964)
(22,267)
(300,303)
(90,500)
Gross margin
60,229
15,881
173,941
26,444
Sales and marketing
62,104
48,324
171,814
107,199
Research and development
20,795
5,264
41,191
7,964
General and administration
67,385
46,088
217,517
102,777
Acquisition-related costs
3,256
4,520
19,000
9,606
Share-based compensation expense
56,763
40,062
217,611
108,159
Share-based compensation expense related to acquisition milestones
4,916
23,849
24,311
81,674
Depreciation and amortization
16,530
5,015
42,953
11,640
Operating expenses
231,749
173,122
734,397
429,019
Loss from operations
(171,520)
(157,241)
(560,456)
(402,575)
Loss on extinguishment of warrants
-
-
(1,176,350)
-
Other income (expense), net
24,903
233,142
(51,759)
54,445
Total other income (expense), net
24,903
233,142
(1,228,109)
54,445
(Loss) income before income taxes
(146,617)
75,901
(1,788,565)
(348,130)
Income tax recovery (expense)
22,451
(1,041)
8,611
1,398
Net (loss) income
$(124,166)
$74,860
$(1,779,954)
$(346,732)
Net (loss) income attributable to:
Canopy Growth Corporation
$(120,969)
$67,582
$(1,778,208)
$(349,831)
Non-controlling interests
(3,197)
7,278
(1,746)
3,099
$(124,166)
$74,860
$(1,779,954)
$(346,732)
(Loss) earnings per share, basic
Net (loss) income per share, basic:
$(0.35)
$0.22
$(5.13)
$(1.45)
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares:
348,530,622
303,281,549
346,877,660
241,806,351
Loss per share, diluted
Net loss per share, diluted:
$(0.35)
$(0.38)
$(5.13)
$(1.45)
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares, diluted:
348,530,622
315,974,639
346,877,660
242,044,821
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
UNAUDITED
December 31,
December 31,
(Expressed in CDN $000's)
2019
2018
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:
Operating
Net loss
$
(1,779,954)
$
(346,732)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
57,926
15,703
Amortization of intangible assets
26,680
7,869
Share of loss on equity investments
6,668
9,021
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges
175,765
105,989
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(300,303)
(90,500)
Share-based compensation
241,922
194,686
Other assets
-
(16,908)
Loss on extinguishment of warrants
1,176,350
-
Other income and expense
93,162
(44,476)
Income tax recovery
(8,611)
(1,398)
Non-cash foreign currency
(3,945)
1,394
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items
(233,918)
(129,547)
Net cash used in operating activities
(548,258)
(294,899)
Investing
Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment
(610,858)
(495,236)
Purchases of intangible assets
(7,800)
(40,140)
Redemption (purchase) of marketable securities, net
1,324,682
(802,247)
Investments in equity method investees
(4,719)
(27,201)
Investments in other financial assets
(46,647)
(74,071)
Premium paid for Acreage Call Option
(395,190)
-
Net cash outflow on acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
(1,996)
Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries
(511,080)
(344,472)
Payment of acquisition related liabilities
(29,837)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(281,449)
(1,785,363)
Financing
Payment of share issue costs
(245)
(18,617)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares and warrants
-
5,072,500
Proceeds from issuance of shares by Canopy Rivers
1,062
91,218
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
39,149
28,730
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
446
18,684
Issuance of long-term debt
10,268
600,000
Payment of long-term debt issue costs
-
(16,380)
Payment of interest on long-term debt
(13,738)
-
Repayment of lease obligations
(9,331)
(2,728)
Repayment of long-term debt
(112,705)
(3,499)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(85,094)
5,769,908
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,365)
103,664
Net cash (outflow) inflow
(919,166)
3,793,310
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
2,480,830
322,560
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,561,664
$
4,115,870
Adjusted EBITDA1 Non-IFRS Measure
Three months ended
(In CDN$000's)
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Adjusted EBITDA1 Reconciliation
Loss from operations - as reported
$
(171,520)
$
(157,241)
IFRS fair value accounting related to biological assets and inventory
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges
60,546
28,105
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(78,964)
(22,267)
(18,418)
5,838
Share-based compensation expense (per statements of cash flows)
61,679
64,179
Acquisition-related costs
3,256
4,520
Depreciation and amortization (per statements of cash flows)
33,342
7,890
98,277
76,589
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(91,661)
$
(74,814)
Nine months ended
(In CDN$000's)
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Adjusted EBITDA1 Reconciliation
Loss from operations - as reported
$
(560,456)
$
(402,575)
IFRS fair value accounting related to biological assets and inventory
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges
175,765
105,989
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(300,303)
(90,500)
(124,538)
15,489
Share-based compensation expense (per statements of cash flows)
241,922
194,686
Acquisition-related costs
19,000
9,606
Depreciation and amortization (per statements of cash flows)
84,606
23,572
345,528
227,864
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(339,466)
$
(159,222)
1 Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items, and further adjusted to remove acquisition-related costs.
