JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl: Julius Meinl Living recruits CFO and CDO

14 February 2020

JML FINANCE (LUXEMBOURG) SARL

Julius Meinl Living recruits CFO and CDO

Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets for development into serviced residences that the group will then operate itself ("Julius Meinl Living").

Julius Meinl Living PLC is fully owned by the Meinl family who, over the last 150 years, have demonstrated their expertise in Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE") in consumer goods, retail and real estate. The aparthotels will have a premium positioning and will operate under a brand that reflects the Meinl family heritage.

As Julius Meinl Living moves towards its objective of becoming the leading provider of serviced residences in Central Europe, expands the number properties in its portfolio and moves each one through development towards operation, it recognises the need to recruit to strengthen and deepen its team at all levels.

At a senior level, Erik Webb Dempsey has joined Julius Meinl Living as Chief Financial Officer. Erik brings more than 20 years of CFO-level experience in biotechnology, construction, utilities and real estate, including in the Czech Republic where he has lived for most of his adult life. Through his career, Erik has garnered a wealth of experience in real estate investments and valuation, financial control, financial reporting, capital management and project management and has a wide range of senior level banking relationships. Erik will become a board director of Julius Meinl Living PLC.

In addition, Pavel Fischer has joined Julius Meinl Living as Chief Development Officer. Pavel brings more than 20 years of development and project management experience gained with a number of large investors and developers in the region. Within Julius Meinl Living, Pavel will be responsible for all aspects of the group's development activities.

