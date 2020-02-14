EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 14, 2020 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 850 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of February 17, 2020. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,255,984 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,364,003 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260