Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking on the March 2, 2020, Investor Conference link on Eaton's home page at the www.eaton.com website. A replay will be available following the conference.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 101,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

