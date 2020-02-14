BackBay Communications, a leading integrated public relations, content-marketing and branding firm specializing in the financial services sector, is delighted to launch our new website.

Function and aesthetic go hand-in-hand as our new website fuses together an optimized user experience with the sleek modernity of BackBay's evolving brand. Our industry-specific team structure is core to BackBay's ability to provide in-depth expertise to our clients. We are pleased that the website's structure highlights BackBay's specialized capabilities across our four financial service verticals: Asset Management, Fintech, Private Equity, and Impact Investing.

Visitors are invited to explore our website to learn about BackBay's offerings, experienced leadership, and areas of expertise. Featured on the homepage is our newly developed company video that illustrates BackBay's integrated approach to building brands and driving growth.

You can also find our latest insights: white papers, company blogs, and additional featured content. Subscribe to our newsletter below to stay apprised of BackBay Communications' updates and industry news.

"The digital experience is becoming increasingly more important in today's client engagements," said Founder CEO Bill Haynes. "Website development is one of our favorite client services and we're proud to showcase our own."

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations and content marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including private equity and venture capital, wealth management, impact investing, family offices, and financial technology. BackBay takes a brand-centric approach to developing messaging and building integrated communications programs. BackBay's services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, branding, website development, digital marketing, videos, podcasts and social media. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.

