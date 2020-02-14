REDDE PLC - Recommended All-share Merger

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 February 2020

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER

of

Redde plc

and

Northgate plc

to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice of Court Hearing

On 15 January 2020 the Board of Redde plc ("Redde") announced the passing of resolutions, at a Court Meeting and General Meeting of Redde Shareholders held on the same date as the announcement, approving the recommended all-share merger of Northgate plc ("Northgate") and Redde (the "Merger") to be implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"), the terms of which are set out in the scheme document published on 12 December 2019 (the "Scheme Document"). The Board of Redde noted that completion of the Merger remained subject to the satisfaction, or, if applicable, the waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the regulatory approvals from the FCA and the SRA.

On 5 February 2020, Northgate announced that the FCA had given the requisite approval for the recommended Merger to proceed. Today, Northgate has announced that the SRA had given the requisite approval for the recommended Merger to proceed.

Whilst all required regulatory approvals have now been received, completion of the Merger remains subject to the waiver or satisfaction of the remaining conditions set out in the Scheme Document including the sanction of the Court at the Court Hearing.

An updated Expected Timetable of Principal Events is set out below. The Court Hearing has been scheduled to be held on 20 February 2020 and the Effective Date of the Scheme is expected to be 21 February 2020.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

The following indicative timetable sets out expected dates for the implementation of the Scheme.

Event Time and/or date(1) Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme 20 February 2020 Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Redde Shares 20 February 2020 Scheme Record Time 6:00 pm on 20 February 2020 Suspension of trading, and dealings, in Redde Shares 7:30 am on 21 February 2020 Effective Date 21 February 2020(2) De-listing of Redde Shares 7.00 am on 24 February 2020 New Northgate Shares issued to Redde Shareholders By 8.00 am on 24 February 2020 Admission and commencement of dealings in New

Northgate Shares 8.00 am on 24 February 2020 CREST accounts of Redde Shareholders credited with New Northgate Shares On or after 8.00 am on 24 February 2020 but no later than 14 days after the Effective Date Latest date for CREST accounts to be credited with any cash due in relation to the sale of fractional entitlements 14 days after the Effective Date Latest date for despatch of share certificates for New Northgate Shares and cheques for the cash due in relation to the sale of fractional entitlements for those Redde Shareholders who do not hold their Redde Shares 14 days after the Effective Date Long Stop Date 30 April 2020(3)

Notes: (1) References to times are to London time. The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service. (2) The court order approving the Scheme is expected to be delivered to Companies House on 21 February 2020 (following the Scheme Record Time on 20 February 2020 and the suspension of dealings in Redde Shares on 21 February 2020), which date will then become the Effective Date. The events which are stated as occurring on subsequent dates are conditional on the Effective Date and operate by reference to this time. (3) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become Effective. However, the Longstop Date may be extended to such later date as Redde and Northgate may agree in writing (with the Panel's consent and as the Court may approve (should such approval(s) be required)).

