EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: MUSTI GROUP PLC ON 17 FEBRUARY 2020 The shares of Musti Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 17 February 2020. The shares of Musti Group Plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Friday 14 February 2020. Basic information on Musti Group Plc as of 17 February 2020: Trading code: MUSTI Issuer code: MUSTI ISIN-code: FI4000410758 LEI code: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97 Orderbook id: 189015 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 33 535 453 Listing date on the Official List: 17 February 2020 Industry: 5000 Consumer Services ICB Supersector: 5300 Retail Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: David Rönnberg Address: Mäkitorpantie 3 B FI-00620 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 800 305 305 Internet: www.mustigroup.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260