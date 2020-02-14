Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it will be attending the PDAC 2020 International Convention being held March 1st - March 4th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada.

Aurania is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carolyn Muir as Vice President of Investor Relations.

PDAC Booth Location

Aurania will be exhibiting at booth 2905 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South Building, Level 800. For more information about PDAC, please visit https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

March 1st - 9:05am Ecuador Day Presentation

Aurania's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron will be speaking at Ecuador Day on Sunday, March 1st at 9:05am in Room 205D at the MTCC. Ecuador Day is being organized and hosted by the Ecuador Chamber of Mines and will run from 8:00am-12:00pm. Following the scheduled company presentations, the Government of Ecuador will provide an update on the mining industry in Ecuador.

March 1st - 5:00pm Shareholder Meet and Greet with Management

Aurania is hosting a meet-and-greet for shareholders on Sunday, March 1st from 5:00pm-8:00pm in Salon 1, 19th Floor, at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario.

March 3rd - 10:45am Corporate Presentation Forum

Aurania's President, Dr. Richard Spencer will be speaking on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:45am in Room 801A at the MTCC as part of the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors. https://www.pdac.ca/convention/programming/corporate-presentation-forum-for-investors/sessions/corporate-presentation-forum-for-investors/gold-americas-3.

Appointment of VP Investor Relations

Aurania is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Muir as VP, Investor Relations. Ms. Muir has 17 years of experience working in the resource sector in an investor relations capacity and has been working with Aurania since December 2017 on a consulting basis where she has been responsible for overseeing the Company's investor and corporate communications efforts. Prior to joining Aurania, she was responsible for investor communications and corporate reporting in Canada for ASX-listed base metals developer, Heron Resources Ltd. Carolyn also held Investor Relations roles with Tri Origin Exploration and Titanium Corporation. She has extensive experience in capital markets, shareholder relations, corporate communications, corporate reporting and capital raising. Carolyn holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI). This appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are delighted that Carolyn has joined Aurania's management team in this capacity," stated Dr. Keith Barron, Chairman and CEO. "Carolyn is tasked with further improving communication with our shareholders and the market in general, as we strive towards increasing shareholder value through gold and/or copper discoveries in Aurania's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in southeastern Ecuador."

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted employees and members of the management team a total of 300,000 Stock Options in the Company at an exercise price of C$3.16 each. All Options have a 5-year expiry term and shall vest as to 1/3 immediately, with an additional 1/3 vesting one year from their date of grant, and the final 1/3 vesting two years after their date of grant.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP - Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurania. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Aurania's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Aurania or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Aurania, Aurania provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Aurania's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Aurania believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Aurania disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52438