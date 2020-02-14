Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKJ4 ISIN: BMG069741020 Ticker-Symbol: 20Q 
Frankfurt
14.02.20
08:00 Uhr
2,320 Euro
-0,060
-2,52 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,320
2,360
14:35
2,320
2,360
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD2,320-2,52 %