Ehave Updates Shareholders on Multiple Transactions and Launch of Key Component to Maximize Ehave's Investment into the Burgeoning Psychedelic Sector

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Ehave, Inc., (OTC PINK:EHVVF) a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today plans to utilize its mental health informatics platform to optimize patient care and health outcomes in conjunction with Psilocybin therapy for mental health. Click here to view the multimedia interactive version of this news release.

Ehave plans to advance Psilocybin therapy research and commercialization through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mycotopia Therapy. Ehave plans to close the acquisition of PsychedeliTech in the next 10 days; PsychedeliTech a subsidiary of Israel Cannabis Ltd. that produces the Psytech conference worldwide and provides a platform for scientists, business and investors to collaborate in the advancement of the use of psychedelics in medicine. As the first of many investments under the Mycotopia subsidiary. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company's website at https://www.mycotopiatherapy.com.

Traction is building worldwide for the 2020 PsyTech Summit, which will be held March 29-30, 2020 at the Tel Aviv Hilton in Tel Aviv, Israel. Created by the team behind CannaTech, this cutting-edge event for the Psychedelic sector will bring together scientists, innovators, regulators, investors, and advocates from around the world to expand minds to the potential of psychedelic medicine. With a renewed research interest in LSD, MDMA, Ketamine, and Psilocybin, and a growing normalization after decades of stigma, psychedelics are quickly becoming the next therapeutic frontier.

Speakers for the 2020 PsyTech Summit include some of the world's foremost experts in the psychedelic medicine field and high profile personalities. Christian Angermayer, Founder of ATAI Life Sciences, Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Bruce Linton, Founder, and Former Chairman and Co-CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, Dr. Rosalind Watts, Clinical Psychologist at the Psychedelic Research Group At Imperial College London, and JR Rahn, Founder & Co-CEO of MindMed are just some of the speakers that will grace the stage at PsyTech.

With the reemergence of psychedelics, this gathering has fast become the world's premier event for identifying and accelerating innovative companies. Interested shareholders are invited to contact Ehave for more information on the 2020 PsyTech Summit. Additional information can be found at https://www.summit.psytech.biz.

Psilocybin has received "Breakthrough Therapy" designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 after evidence showed it may be more beneficial than current treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD). According to the World Health Organization, more than 40 million people in the U.S., and 450 million people worldwide, are dealing with a mental health condition.

"Psilocybin-assisted therapy can make life better for individuals suffering from mental health disorders such as anxiety, addiction, PTSD, OCD, and depression," said Ehave, Inc. CEO Benjamin Kaplan. "We believe Psilocybin will be the next frontier for the cannabis industry and our Ehave Infinity Portal can easily be customized to deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to both patients and researchers."

About Us

Ehave, Inc (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Infinity Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

