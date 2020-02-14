Iberdrola has secured a long-term PPA from telecoms service provider Orange. The electricity will be delivered by a 328 MW solar plant that the Spanish energy group is building in Spain's Extremadura region.From pv magazine Spain Spanish utility Iberdrola has signed a long-term power purchase agreement to provide telecoms service provider Orange with 200 GWh power per year across 9,000 of its sales offices and buildings in Spain. The electricity will be supplied by a 328 MW solar park that Iberdrola plans to build in the municipalities of Ceclavín and Alcántara, in Spain's Extremadura region. ...

