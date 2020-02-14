With effect from April 1, 2020 Nasdaq European Fixed Income will revise its fee table according to below: In order to increase electronic and transparent trading across our markets, as well as having a trading offering which is harmonized for all Nordic members, we have revised our fee structure across Denmark, Finland and Sweden and removed all variable transaction fees. This offers the ability to have access to all fixed income markets in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm but only paying one fee and trading is unlimited. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756896