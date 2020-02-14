SpendEdge has been monitoring the global caustic soda market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 9 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005163/en/

Read the 130-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Caustic Soda Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Growing concerns over the adverse impacts on the environment have compelled governments across geographies to issue mandates on the adoption of membrane cell technology for the manufacturing of caustic soda. Leveraging this technology, suppliers are being able to produce high-quality products while reducing the quantity of mercury-containing wastes, as these can be harmful to humans and the environment. This is acting as one of the chief spend growth drivers in the global caustic soda market. However, the gradual decline in the demand for chlorine from the PVC industry is resulting in a subsequent dip in the production of caustic soda which is exerting a negative impact on the prospects of growth in the caustic soda market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Caustic Soda Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Compliance cost will act as a major cost component in caustic soda supplier's cost structure. This cost is related to the upgrading of caustic soda production facilities to adhere to environmental laws. To compensate for this expenditure, caustic soda suppliers tend to pass on this expense to buyers. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top caustic soda suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Solvay- Solvay is in partnership with Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne to utilize the latter's expertise in chemistry, quantum modeling, and machine learning. This helps Solvay to study complex chemical reactions from a different angle, whereas Solvay modeling only helps to identify the best potential composites and manage costs.

PPG Industries- Buyers should engage with this supplier through global contracts that cover all their chemical requirements, as this will enable them to save overall procurement costs. It will reduce management effort and complexity associated with the management of multiple suppliers for different chemical requirements. For instance, buyers from the pulp and paper industry should engage with suppliers that have a portfolio of the entire range of chemicals used in every stage of the manufacturing processes of pulp and paper.

SABIC- Buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model while negotiating with this supplier. This pricing model allows buyers to negotiate for discounts based on bulk volumes of purchase and eases price comparison between various suppliers.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the caustic soda market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Caustic soda market spend segmentation by region

Caustic soda supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for caustic soda suppliers

Caustic soda suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the caustic soda market

Caustic soda pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the caustic soda market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Phosphate Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Mining Chemicals Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005163/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us