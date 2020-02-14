'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 14-Feb-2020 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled: issuer's report (quarterly report) for IV quarter 2019. Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5 http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14.02.2020. A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: FR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 46802 EQS News ID: 975863 End of Announcement EQS News Service

