Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us"), a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products, today announced the financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the second quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. Our revenue increased by 26.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year as we continue to develop, manufacture and distribute new hemp derivative products. We have successfully stepped into and become a pioneer in the market of hemp derivative products. Our hemp derivative products are well welcomed by our customers and our brand has been promoted. We plan to launch more hemp derivative products into the market."

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Selected Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019:





December 31,

December 31,













2019

2018

Variance

%

Revenues

$ 3,421,988

$ 2,714,157

$ 707,831

26.08 % Humankind



3,413,094



2,684,885



728,209



27.12 % HLJ Huimeijia



8,894



29,272



(20,378 )

(69.62 )% Cost of Goods Sold

$ 686,510

$ 688,076

$ (1,566 )

(0.23 )% Humankind



681,982



653,157



28,825



4.41 % HLJ Huimeijia



4,528



34,919



(30,391 )

(87.03 )% Gross Profit

$ 2,735,478

$ 2,026,081

$ 709,397



35.01 % Humankind



2,731,112



2,031,728



699,384



34.42 % HLJ Huimeijia



4,366



(5,647 )

10,013



(177.32 )% Net Income

$ 1,426,584



1,117,267

$ 309,317



27.69 % Net Income Per Share



0.0218



0.0170



0.0048



28.24 %

Revenue

Total revenues increased by $707,831 or 26.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $728,209 or 27.12% in Humankind's revenues mainly due to the increasing demand of Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Protein Powder for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018.

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales decreased by $1,566 or 0.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in the cost of the main business was mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, the revenue in Humankind increased by $28,825 or 4.41% which was consistent with the change of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. However, the growth ratio of cost was lower than that of the revenue because the unit cost of Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Protein Powder was lower than the other two hemp products for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Secondly, the decrease in HLJ Huimeijia's cost of sales was consistent with the change of revenue.

Gross Profit

Our gross margin increased by $709,397 or 35.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This change was consistent with the change of sales and costs in Humankind. The gross margin of HLJ Huimeijia increased by $10,013 or 177.32% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to that HLJ Huimeijia completed a processing transaction for drying raw materials of traditional Chinese medicine of which the gross margin was higher during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net Income and Net Income Per Share

Net income was $1,426,584 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $1,117,267 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase of $309,317 in net profit was primarily attributable to an increase of gross margin.

Net income per share was $0.0218 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $0.0170 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019:





December 31,

December 31,













2019

2018

Variance

%

Revenues

$ 5,475,912

$ 4,855,982

$ 619,930



12.77 % Humankind



5,440,083



4,810,393



629,690



13.09 % HLJ Huimeijia



35,829



45,589



(9,760 )

(21.41 )% Cost of Goods Sold

$ 1,195,406

$ 1,161,817

$ 33,589



2.89 % Humankind



1,155,870



1,106,433



49,437



4.47 % HLJ Huimeijia



39,536



55,384



(15,848 )

(28.61 )% Gross Profit

$ 4,280,506

$ 3,694,165

$ 586,341



15.87 % Humankind



4,284,213



3,703,960



580,253



15.67 % HLJ Huimeijia



(3,707 )

(9,795 )

6,088



(62.15 )% Net Income

$ 2,183,158



1,749,481

$ 433,677



24.79 % Net Income Per Share



0.0333



0.0267



0.0066



24.72 %

Revenue

Total revenues increased by $619,930 or 12.77% for the six months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $629,690 or 13.09% in Humankind's revenues, mainly due to the increasing demand of Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Protein Powder for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018,

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales increased by $33,589 or 2.89% for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increased cost of the main business was mainly due to that the revenue increased for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. However, the growth ratio of cost was lower than that of the revenue because the unit cost of Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Protein Powder was lower than the other two hemp products for the six months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018.

Gross Profit

Our gross margin increased by $586,341 or 15.87% for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This change was consistent with the change of sales and costs in Humankind.

Net Income and Net Income Per Share

Net income was $2,183,158 for the six months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $1,749,481 for the six months ended December 31, 2018. This increase of $433,677 in net profit was primarily attributable to an increase of gross margin.

Net income per share was $0.0333 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and $0.0267 for the six months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The following table summarizes our cash and cash equivalents positions, our working capital, and our cash flow activities as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:





December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,675,831

$ 35,507,535

Working capital

$ 31,915,518

$ 29,832,774

Inventories

$ 843,076

$ 857,239







For the Six Months ended December 31,





2019

2018

Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities

$ 1,728,466

$ 1,550,548

Investing activities

$ (149,845 ) $ (194,764 ) Financing activities

$ -

$ -



Our working capital at December 31, 2019 was $31,915,518, compared to our working capital of $29,832,774 at June 30, 2019. This increase of $2,082,744 or 6.98% was primarily attributable to the increase of cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivable in the amount of $1,168,296 and $1,269,754, respectively in the six months ended December 31, 2019.

About Us

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products.

China Health Industries owns GMP certified plants and facilities, manufactures 21 CFDA approved medicines and 14 health supplement products covering five kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series cover hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medicines, externally used medicines and health foods. For more information about the Company, please visit www.chinahealthindustries.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)





December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,675,831

$ 35,507,535

Accounts receivable, net



3,257,259



1,987,505

Inventory



843,076



857,239

Other receivables, net



28,105



28,435

Advances to suppliers



221,863



8,619

Prepayments



-



15,868

Total current assets



41,026,134



38,405,201













Property, plants and equipment, net



3,923,779



3,719,424

Intangible assets, net



2,513,928



2,782,869

Construction in progress



517,201



835,452

Prepayments - Non-Current



-



9,709

Deferred tax assets



2,206



2,235

Total assets

$ 47,983,248

$ 45,754,890













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 465,556

$ 497,084

Other payables



22,616



74,121

Advances from customers



181,319



153,613

Related party debts



7,209,075



6,962,520

Wages payable



353,950



265,686

Taxes payable



878,100



619,403

Total current liabilities



9,110,616



8,572,427













Equity









Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and 65,539,737 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)



6,554



6,554

Additional paid-in capital



521,987



521,987

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,086,643 )

(593,654 ) Statutory reserves



38,679



38,679

Retained earnings



39,392,055



37,208,897

Total stockholders' equity



38,872,632



37,182,463













Total liabilities and equity

$ 47,983,248

$ 45,754,890



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)





For the three Months

For the Six Months





Ended

Ended





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018





















REVENUE

$ 3,421,988

$ 2,714,157

$ 5,475,912

$ 4,855,982





















COST OF GOODS SOLD



(686,510 )

(688,076 )

(1,195,406 )

(1,161,817 )



















GROSS PROFIT



2,735,478



2,026,081



4,280,506



3,694,165





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses



633,303



406,303



1,000,291



1,020,295

Depreciation and amortization expenses



150,752



142,758



289,916



284,280

Total operating expenses



(784,055 )

(549,061 )

(1,290,207 )

(1,304,575 )



















INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



1,951,423



1,477,020



2,990,299



2,389,590





















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)

















Interest income



31,293



26,590



62,041



54,716

Interest expense



-



(1 )

(1 )

(3 ) Other income/(expenses), net



1



15,973



(416 )

15,597

Bank charges



(237 )

(274 )

(362 )

(709 ) Total other income, net



31,057



42,288



61,262



69,601





















INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,982,480



1,519,308



3,051,561



2,459,191 )



















Provision for income taxes



(555,896 )

(402,041 )

(868,403 )

(709,710 )



















NET INCOME (LOSS)



1,426,584



1,117,267



2,183,158



1,749,481





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



1,000,316



(44,931 )

(492,989 )

(1,343,058 )



















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



2,426,900



1,072,336



1,690,169



406,423

Basic & diluted income (loss) per share

$ 0.0218

$ 0.0170

$ 0.0333

$ 0.0267





















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic & diluted weighted average shares outstanding



65,539,737



65,539,737



65,539,737



65,539,737



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited)



Common Shares

Additional Paid-in

Retained

Statutory

Accumulated Other Comprehensive



Total Stockholders'





Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Reserve

Income (loss)



Equity



































Balance, June 30, 2018

65,539,737

$ 6,554

$ 521,987

$ 33,901,858

$ 38,679

$ 775,302



$ 35,244,380

































Net income

-



-



-



1,749,481



-



-





1,749,481

Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment





















(1,343,058 )



(1,343,058 ) Balance, December 31, 2018

65,539,737



6,554



521,987



35,651,339



38,679



(567,756 )



35,650,803

































Balance, June 30, 2019

65,539,737



6,554



521,987



37,208,897



38,679



(593,654 )



37,182,463

































Net income

-



-



-



2,183,158



-



-





2,183,158

































Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment

-



-



-



-



-



(492,989 )



(492,989 ) Balance, December 31, 2019

65,539,737

$ 6,554

$ 521,987

$ 39,392,055

$ 38,679

$ (1,086,643 )

$ 38,872,632



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited)



Common Shares

Additional Paid-in

Retained

Statutory

Accumulated Other Comprehensive



Total Stockholders'





Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Reserve

Income (loss)



Equity



































Balance, September 30, 2018

65,539,737

$ 6,554

$ 521,987

$ 34,534,072

$ 38,679

$ (522,825 )

$ 34,578,467

































Net income

-



-



-



1,117,267



-



-





1,117,267

Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment





















(44,931 )



(44,931 ) Balance, December 31, 2018

65,539,737



6,554



521,987



35,651,339



38,679



(567,756 )



35,650,803

































Balance, September 30

65,539,737

$ 6,554

$ 521,987

$ 37,965,471

$ 38,679

$ (2,086,959 )

$ 36,445,732

































Net income

-



-



-



1,426,584



-



-





1,426,584

































Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment

-



-



-



-



-



1,000,316





1,000,316

Balance, December 31, 2019

65,539,737

$ 6,554

$ 521,987

$ 39,392,055

$ 38,679

$ (1,086,643 )

$ 38,872,632



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





For the Six Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net income (loss) from operations

$ 2,183,158

$ 1,749,481

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expenses



389,647



388,576

Provisions for doubtful accounts



(35,925 )

13

Provision for inventories







(154,767 ) Deferred taxes loss/(gain)



(1 )

(337 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities,









Accounts receivable



(1,253,232 )

(1,279,100 ) Other receivables



(58 )

2,079

Inventory



2,447



(231,096 ) Advances to suppliers and prepaid expenses



(186,707 )

54,401

Accounts payables and accrued expenses



(24,592 )

115,066

Advances from customers and other payables



(20,534 )

231,888

Amounts due to related parties



332,431



248,961

Wages payable



91,193



64,401

Taxes payable



250,639



360,982

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,728,466



1,550,548













Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Purchases of property, plants and equipment



(24,713 )

(112,055 ) Expenditures in construction in progress



(130,964 )

(82,709 ) Disposal of property, plant and equipment



5,832



-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(149,845 )

(194,764 )











Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from related party debts



-



-

Net cash provided by financing activities



-



-













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(410,325 )

(1,221,789 )











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



1,168,296



133,995













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance



35,507,535



32,614,910













Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance



36,675,831



32,748,905













Supplemental cash flow information









Cash paid for income taxes

$ 654,004

$ 420,968

Cash paid for interest expenses

$ -

$ -













Non-cash activities:









Loan from related party for the construction of a facility

$ 701,623

$ 584,147



