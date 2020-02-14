Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of common shares ("Common Shares") of Global Atomic Corporation (TSX: GLO) (the "Corporation") by Stephen G. Roman ("Mr. Roman").

On October 25, 2019 Mr. Roman purchased 17,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.46 per Common Share and 28,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.45 per Common Share (collectively referred to as the "Acquired Shares"), through his wholly-owned holding company, S.G. Roman & Company Limited. Following the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, Mr. Roman holds an aggregate of 7,179,052 Common Shares (both directly and indirectly), 4,739,946 Common Shares through S.G. Roman & Company Limited, and 3,750,000 stock options, representing 10.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquired Shares were purchased for investment purposes. Mr. Roman may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of his holdings in securities of the Corporation as he may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including (i) acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Corporation or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Corporation, and (ii) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

Stephen G. Roman

Telephone: (416) 368-3949

Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com

