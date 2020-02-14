SpendEdge has been monitoring the global automobile fuel injection system market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 18 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 102-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Automobile Fuel Injection System Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Factors such as improving purchasing power and low interest on automobile loans are fueling the sales of cars which will act as catalysts for the spend growth in the automobile fuel injection system market. However, prospects of growth in the electric vehicles market driven by the increase in environmental awareness of automobile consumers and government subsidies and tax rebates for suppliers' manufacturing electric vehicles will decelerate the spend momentum in this market during the forecast period.

APAC houses one of the fastest-growing automobile fuel injection system markets as most of the automotive manufacturing units are situated in this region. The increase in the production of automobiles in this region is expected to drive the demand for automobile fuel injection systems during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to grow owing to the increase in demand for automobile fuel injection systems for LCVs that are used for on-road and off-road applications.

Insights into the market price trends

Forecasts of an increase in the prices of metals such as steel and aluminum that are the key raw materials used to manufacture automobile fuel injection systems will result in price inflation in this market.





The increase in R&D spend of suppliers on the manufacturing of eco-friendly automobile fuel injection systems for meeting emission standards will increase their OPEX. This is expected to exert an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement expenditure in the automobile fuel injection system market.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers achieve a mutually beneficial partnership with suppliers

Conduct TCO analysis before choosing suppliers

Conducting a feasibility study in terms of the cost before engaging in a contract with suppliers, aids buyers to estimate the cost incurred up to a certain period. It also helps buyers in a better comparison of suppliers and choosing the best fit solution for them.

Engage with suppliers who procure steel and aluminum from countries that are exempted from import duties

Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who source raw materials from vendors in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Australia as they are exempted from import duties. This practice will aid suppliers to reduce the impact of import duties imposed by the government when imported from countries such as India, China and helps to control price rise in the market.

The top automobile fuel injection system suppliers enlisted in this report

This automobile fuel injection system market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Technologies

Denso

Infineon Technologies

Magneti Marelli

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Automobile fuel injection system market spend segmentation by region

Automobile fuel injection system supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for automobile fuel injection system suppliers

Automobile fuel injection system suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the automobile fuel injection system market

Automobile fuel injection system suppliers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the automobile fuel injection system market

