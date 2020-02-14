The Algerian electronics manufacturer said its solar business unit has not filed for insolvency, stating that it continues to operate as 'normal'. The company also said that it is now working on two solar projects with a combined capacity of 100 MW.Algerian electronics manufacturer Condor said that its PV business unit has not filed for insolvency and insisted that the group's recent staff cuts, as reported by Algerian media outlets, have not affected its solar operations. "The photovoltaic business unit continues to operate under normal conditions," the company said in a statement to pv magazine. ...

