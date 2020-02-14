FactMR: Soil Compaction Machines Market to Cross US$ 9 Bn by 2028; Heavy Tandem Rollers Preferred Variant, Concludes Fact.MR

Heavy compaction machines remain a major contributor to the soil compaction machines market, owing to increased demand in public transport infrastructure.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / The global soil compaction machines market is set to surpass a value of US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2028, as per the recent research intelligence study of Fact.MR. Businesses in the soil compaction machines market are increasingly focusing on improving the price to performance ratios of their offerings to gain traction among consumers.

"Leading soil compaction machines manufacturers are introducing upgraded machine models with an extended variety of features for end users that offer high-performance capabilities," says the Fact.MR report.

Soil Compaction Machines Market: Key Findings

Demand for light soil compaction machines will grow 1.5X during the forecast period, owing to the larger demand for asphalt roads.

Single drum rollers will remain the preferred product category.

Heavy soil compaction machines will display rapid growth, 4X greater than that of light compaction machine variants.

Asia Pacific is set to exhibit a substantial CAGR through 2028, on back of new road infrastructure projects in India and China.

Soil Compaction Machines Market: Key Driving Factors

Higher investments in infrastructure projects with PPPs remain key growth driver for market.

Demand for better connectivity and new government mandates are pushing the integration of advanced telematics capabilities.

Manufacturers are pushing favorable financing options to bolster sales, which will remain a key growth lever.

Loans and subsidies from the government, higher investments and FDIs are expected to aid in market growth.

Soil compaction machines: Key Market Restraints

SMEs in the construction industry continue to face challenges with the high prices associated with the purchase, installation, and maintenance of soil compaction machine vehicles.

Strict regulations associated with emission control is a key restraint to market growth in globally.

Competition Landscape

The global soil compaction machines market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on research and development activities for product improvements for superior efficiency at minimal costs through telematics and intelligent compaction technologies. Major players are expected to face intense competition with the presence of numerous regional players in the industry. The report has profiled key players in the global soil compaction machines market, which include, but are not limited to JCB, Inc., Hitachi, Construction Machinery, Thetford International, CASE Construction Equipment, and Hamm AG.

About the Report

This 200+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the soil compaction machines market. The key categories covered in the report include heavy compaction machines (heavy tandem rollers, single drum rollers, and pneumatic rollers), light compaction machines (hand operated machines, light tandem rollers, and trench rollers), and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

