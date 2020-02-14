The hydronic systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.34 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hydronic systems market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hydronic Systems Market Analysis Report by Application (Residential and Non-residential), Technology (Heating and Cooling), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing need for energy efficient cooling and heating systems. In addition, the increase in construction activities worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the hydronic systems market.

The growing international emphasis on energy conservation and rising preference for radiant heating or cooling systems among both residential or commercial end-users has led to an increase in the demand for energy efficient cooling and heating systems. According to the 2017 Climate Progress report, if buildings turn up their thermostats by one degree in summer and turn it down by one degree in winter, it can lead to savings of an estimated USD 20 million in energy costs. Such goals are achieved using energy efficient cooling and heating systems such as hydronic systems. Thus, the growing need for energy-efficient hydronic systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hydronic Systems Market Companies:

Bindus Manufacturing LLC

Bindus Manufacturing LLC operates the business under the HVAC segment. The company offers hydronic systems under the AQUECOIL brand. The company also offers equipment such as HHU-style, direct-mount hydronic heating unit and HWC-style, hot water duct coils.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc offers products through the following business units: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company offers YZ magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller, CYK compound centrifugal chiller, YK-EP centrifugal chiller with economizer, and others.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Energy and electric systems, Industrial automation systems, Information and communication systems, Electronic devices, Home appliances, and Others. The company offers hydronic systems through its subsidiaries Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics and IT Cooling System Spa.

Modine Manufacturing Co.

Modine Manufacturing Co. offers products through the following business segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems. The company offers hydronic heating products including cabinet unit heater, convector, and fin-tube products.

REHAU

REHAU offers products through the following business segments: Construction, Automotive and Mobility, Furniture, and Industrial Solutions. The company offers complete hydronic heating and cooling systems including designs, pipes and connections, system solutions, manifolds, thermostats, and controls.

Hydronic Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Residential

Non-residential

Hydronic Systems Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Heating

Cooling

Hydronic Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

