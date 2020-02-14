U.S. Air Force and Wright Brothers Institute Select Continuous Composites for T3 Transition Accelerator

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Continuous Composites, a premier composites manufacturing company, is pleased to announce its acceptance and participation in the T3 Transition Accelerator program led by the Wright Brothers Institute, in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Air Force Small Business Innovative Research Program Office (AF SBIR/STTR), and The Entrepreneurs Center (TEC) of Dayton.

The T3 Transition Accelerator is an internationally advertised program for innovative businesses preparing their products and companies for success in military and commercial markets. The program provides intensive training for advanced companies that are developing materials and manufacturing processes focused on low cost, reusable and minimal maintenance structures, engines, and sensors for autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and space systems. The T3 Transition Accelerator is a direct path to the Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program culminating with financial awards of up to $1.5 million.

"We are at a pivotal stage in our growth and look forward to participating in the T3 Accelerator with our Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®) process," said Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. "The timing of this program is synergistic as we evaluate additional strategic partnerships specifically focused on the commercialization of our CF3D to both commercial and military applications. In addition to formalizing relationships with our strategic partners, we are now working with stakeholders to pursue non-dilutive funding - further enabling the rapid advancement of our CF3D technology."

This program is Continuous Composites' third engagement with the Air Force Research Lab. In 2018, Continuous Composites was awarded a subcontract through Lockheed Martin Skunkworks to manufacture a component wing-structure for a UAS as part of a Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) program.

"We already enjoy a great working relationship with the AFRL and anticipate strengthening our partnership through the focused curriculum cultivated by the T3 Transition Accelerator," added Jeremy Smith, Continuous Composites VP of Operations. "We believe CF3D is a complete technology solution that will transform multiple industries, and the T3 Transition Accelerator is a highly regarded program providing specific expertise targeted at the commercialization of our technology."

Continuous Composites, established in 2013 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, owns the world's earliest granted patents on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®). Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D redefines mainstream manufacturing. The CF3D process leverages the power of composite materials with a 3D printing process to reduce the high cost, long lead times, and design constraints found in traditional manufacturing. CF3D elevates the use of composites by bringing tailorable, snap curing thermoset materials solutions to new applications. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.

