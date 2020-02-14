ESPERITE: ESPERITE N.V. convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 March 2020

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite") announces that it has convened

an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") to be held on 26 March 2020 at 14:00 hours CET at

Immeuble le Patio, 35-37 Rue Louis Guérin, 69100 Villeurbanne, France

The EGM's convocation notice, agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda and further EGM materials can be downloaded from Esperite's website.

(www.esperite.com)

Shareholders interested in attending the EGM are invited to contact Esperite:

info@esperitegroup.com

ESPERITE N.V is listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris,

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62210-egm-26-march-2020-press-release-smf.pdf