The mechanical seals market is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mechanical seals market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 147-page report with TOC on "Mechanical seals market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, General industries, Chemicals and pharmaceuticals, Water and wastewater treatment, Power, and Other industries), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising adoption of renewable energy. In addition, the emergence of additive manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the mechanical seals market.

Rapid industrialization in developing countries is driving the demand for energy from various industrial sectors. In addition, stringent environmental regulations are compelling the economies to shift from non-renewable sources of energy such as fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar for power generation. This is propelling the demand for mechanical seals as they find application in equipment used for the generation of energy using renewable sources. For instance, mechanical seals are used in rotary shafts of wind turbines to protect them from corrosion to offer better work efficiency. Thus, the rising adoption of renewable energy is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Mechanical Seals Market Companies:

A.W. Chesterton Co.

A.W. Chesterton Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Sealing Solutions for Rotating Equipment, Sealing Solutions for Stationary Equipment, Sealing Solutions for Fluid Power Equipment, Industrial Lubricants and MRO Chemicals, and ARC Industrial Coatings. The company offers a wide range of mechanical seals including, split seals, cassette seals, and more.

AESSEAL Plc

AESSEAL Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Cartridge Mechanical Seals, Component Seals, Bearing Protection, Gas Seals, Seal Support Systems, and Gland Packing. The company offers a range of mechanical seals, including the CAPI Type A, B C ranges of bellows and pusher seals.

EnPro Industries Inc.

EnPro Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Sealing Products, Engineered Products, and Power Systems. The company offers KLOZURE Mechanical seals for pumps, agitators mixers and other rotating shaft applications.

Flex-A-Seal Inc.

Flex-A-Seal Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Mechanical seals and Replacement seals. The company offers a range of mechanical seals including split cartridge mechanical seal, single cartridge, edge welded metal bellows, dual cartridge, and more.

Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The company offers a wide range of mechanical seals includes standard cartridge, pusher, slurry, mixer, metal bellow, compressor, and more.

Mechanical Seals Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Oil and gas

General industries

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

Water and wastewater treatment

Power

Other industries

Mechanical Seals Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

