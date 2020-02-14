SpendEdge has been monitoring the global aviation fuel market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 18 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The Global Aviation Fuel Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

The penchant towards air travel by the proliferating middle-class population in the BRIC countries will act as the primary spend growth driver in the aviation fuel market. The steady growth of the air travel industry is resulting in the creation of new aviation routes and the subsequent procurement of new aircraft. This will continue to contribute to the demand growth in the aviation fuel market across the globe.

APAC is expected to have the highest market value because buyers from this region are paying the highest premiums to suppliers to ensure a continuous supply of aviation fuel. Factors such as expansion and increase in new airports in the region are driving the regional consumption of aviation fuel. Meanwhile, North America will witness a steady rise in air traffic due to the region's robust economic development and an increase in outbound passenger traffic. This will increase the prospects of spend growth in the aviation fuel market in this region.

Insights into the market price trends

The widening demand-supply gap will have an inflationary impact on the prices of raw materials such as crude oil and refinery catalysts during the forecast period. This will have a direct impact on aviation fuel price.

The rising fuel costs will act as an imposing cost accelerator for suppliers' logistics costs, thereby driving prices in the aviation fuel market over the forecast period.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers achieve a mutually beneficial partnership with suppliers

Engage with suppliers who have expertise in demand price forecasting

Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who have in-house teams with expertise in demand and price forecasting of aviation fuel. This will help buyers to effectively plan their procurement budgets. Buyers should opt for suppliers who adopt advanced analytical tools for price and demand forecasting. This reduces buyers' procurement costs.

Engagement through a risk-sharing model

While negotiating with a supplier, it is advised that buyers adopt a flexible pricing model, wherein the risk associated with the rise in the price of aviation fuel is shared between them and the supplier. Buyers should include a clause in the pricing model wherein if the price of aviation fuel drops, then rewards should be shared between buyers and suppliers. Among several benefits, adopting this strategy will increase buyers' chances to obtain cost benefits when there is a drastic drop in the prices as the profits are shared between buyers and suppliers.

The top aviation fuel suppliers enlisted in this report

This aviation fuel market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

ExxonMobil

BP

Shell

Chevron

Total

Valero Energy

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Aviation fuel market spend segmentation by region

Aviation fuel supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for aviation fuel suppliers

Aviation fuel suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the aviation fuel market

Aviation fuel suppliers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the aviation fuel market

