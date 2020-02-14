The "Furniture Retailing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Around one-fifth of world home furniture consumption takes place in Western Europe which makes it a large and profitable market boasting around 424 million consumers. Per capita spending on furniture purchases is higher than the world average.
Furniture Retailing in Europe offers a comparative analysis of the home furniture distribution in 13 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) with trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, data by country, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading home furniture retailers.
This study aims to explore the main structural changes affecting the sector (i.e. concentration process and the impact of large scale organized specialist distribution), the market share evolution of the home furniture distribution channels (i.e. independent furniture stores versus organized specialist distribution), country peculiarities, new approaches and strategies (i.e. multichannel marketing), policies and initiatives affecting the competition in the market and the leading furniture retailers.
Products included:
- Kitchen furniture
- Upholstered furniture
- Dining and living rooms
- Non-upholstered seats
- Bedrooms, Mattresses
- Other furniture
Timeframe considered: 2009-2019 (preliminary data) and market forecasts for 2020 and 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY AND SCOPES OF THE REPORT
FURNITURE RETAILING IN WESTERN EUROPE
Executive Summary
Home furniture market performance 2009-2019
- Market dynamic (macro-economic indicators, furniture consumption at factory prices, home furniture consumption at retail prices, private consumption and GDP, construction Investments by sector)
- Countries overview (home furniture consumption at retail prices broken down by country)
- Furniture market forecasts 2020-2021
Import penetration
- Breakdown of Western European imports from extra-WE areas: Central Eastern Europe, Asia/Pacific and others
- Home furniture imports. Top 10 extra-WE home furniture suppliers
Home furniture segments
- Consumption by segment (Kitchen furniture Upholstered furniture, Bedroom furniture, Furniture for dining and living rooms, Mattresses, Non-Upholstered seats)
Market trends
- Prices and Products
Home furniture distribution channels
- Business demography, Retailer definition (pure and mixed businesses), Trends
- Home furniture consumption by distribution channel
- Market concentration and market shares of the top operators
Leading furniture retailers in Western Europe
- Breakdown by country, by retailing format, by product specialization, by online sales.
Selection of leading furniture retailers operating in Western Europe
ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark,
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The United Kingdom
For each considered country:
Home furniture market and performance
- Home furniture consumption at retail prices, Home furniture imports, Trend in home furniture prices
- Home furniture consumption by segment
Home furniture distribution channels
- Home furniture sales by distribution channel
Leading furniture retailers
- Profiles of leading furniture retailers
- Other furniture retailers operating in the country
Forecasts, demand determinants and market opportunities
Home furniture imports
