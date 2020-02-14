With effect from February 17, 2020, the unit rights in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 27, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SANION UR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775251 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190244 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. Shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from February 17, 2019, the paid subscription units in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SANION BTU ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775269 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190245 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. Shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB