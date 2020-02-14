Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.02.2020 | 16:58
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 14

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2019

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2019 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg


14 February 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire