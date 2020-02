Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd

HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd announces that Clive Spears has retired from the Board of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited as non-executive Director, with effect from 13 February 2020.

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

14 February 2020