Technavio has been monitoring the global personal protective equipment market since 2014 and the market is expected to grow by USD 241.49 million in the aerospace and aviation industry during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry Analysis Report by Product (Hearing protection; Protective clothing; Foot and arm protection; Head, eye and face protection; Respiratory protection; and Fall protection), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by increased investments by the aviation industry in India. In addition, advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation industry.

India is projected to become the third-largest aviation market by 2022. The country is witnessing significant investments from prominent industry players such as Airbus, Boeing, Air Asia, Rolls Royce, and Honeywell Aerospace. During 2019-2023, the aviation industry in India is expected to witness investments worth USD 4.99 billion. Such investments will offer significant opportunities for vendors to expand their presence in India, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Major Five Personal Protective Equipment Market Companies:

3M

3M operates its business through segments such as Industrial Business, Safety and Graphics Business, Health Care, Electronics and Energy Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers a wide range of chemical protective coveralls, protective overalls, and accessories under the brands EAR, PELTOR, Scotchlite, and Speedglas.

Ansell

Ansell operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers chemical protective suits and ventilated air fed suits under the brands, AplhaTec and MICROCHEM.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Performance Materials Coatings, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Electronics Imaging, and Safety Construction. The company offers chemical protection and clean room products under the brands, Kevlar, Nomex, Tyvek, Tychem, and ProShield.

Elacin International B.V.

Elacin International B.V. operates its business through segments such as Custom-made hearing protection, Communication solutions, Custom-made earmoulds, Universal hearing protection, and Hygiene solutions. The company offers a range of customized hearing solutions. ElacinSwim and ElacinRelax are some of its key offerings.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Building technologies, Safety and productivity solutions, and Performance materials and technologies. The company offers Eye and Face Protection equipment such as face shields, goggles, and vision screening under the brands Uvex, North, Servus, and Howard Leight.

Technavio has segmented the personal protective equipment market based on the product and region.

Personalized Protective Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Hearing protection

Protective clothing

Foot and arm protection

Head, eye and face protection

Respiratory protection

Fall protection

Personalized Protective Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

