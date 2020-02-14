Viaje De Lujo, a Website that Offers Great Vacation Packages to the Spanish Speaking Market, is Officially Launched

Vacationers Will Find a Wide Variety of Destinations at the New Site, Including Hotels and Resorts Throughout the United States as Well as Abroad

LONGWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / The founders of Viaje De Lujo, a website that offers an outstanding selection of vacation packages and also caters to the Spanish speaking market, are proud to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

As a spokesperson for Viaje De Lujo noted, they are a well-established travel company with more than 25 years of experience in helping their valued clients enjoy world class accommodations around the world.

In an effort to allow as many people as possible to experience luxury vacation packages at affordable prices, the founders of Viaje De Lujo decided to launch a new website that includes plenty of information about the available vacations as well as a helpful "frequently asked questions" section.

From families who wish to vacation in Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando, Florida and couples who have always wanted to see the gorgeous scenery in Scottsdale and Sedona, Arizona, to those who hope to visit Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Hawaii, Costa Rica, the Bahamas and many other amazing destinations, Viaje De Lujo can help turn these travel dreams into reality.

"As a vacation agent in Orlando, Florida, we market vacation properties worldwide, so we offer excellent accommodations at a fraction of the normal price. By attending a 90-minute VIP presentation informatively and entertainingly about the property, you will learn about the benefits of vacation ownership," the spokesperson noted, adding that there is never any obligation to buy during these presentations.

"We have found that many clients appreciate the opportunity to save money on vacation accommodation while listening to why millions of families have decided that Vacation Property is their preferred way of traveling the world."

Using the new Viaje De Lujo website is easy; visitors to the site can click on the "To Explore" button to check out some of the many destinations that the company offers. Clicking on the "Plan" button will take readers to the FAQ section; there, they can learn if pets are allowed at the resorts, if vacation updates are allowed, and other important vacation-related information.

