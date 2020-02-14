Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 14 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 306,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 603.5686p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 20,318,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 175,347,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 February 2020