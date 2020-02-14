FAVO Realty, Inc.: FAVO Realty, Inc Is Proud to Announce Our Founder & CEO, Vincent Napolitano Has Recently Been Interviewed By Superbcrew.com To Discuss FAVO

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / FAVO Realty, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), an externally managed, publicly traded real estate investment company's Founder & CEO, Vincent Napolitano has recently been interviewed by Superbcrew.com to discuss the FAVO Realty, Inc.'s recent developments and its future.

Click here for the full interview with Mr. Napolitano:

https://www.superbcrew.com/an-interview-with-vincent-napolitano-founder-ceo-of-the-favo-group-llc-external-manager-of-favo-realty-inc-a-publicly-traded-real-estate-company-favo-otc-markets/

More About FAVO Realty, Inc:

FAVO REALTY, INC is a real estate investment company which intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties and other real estate investments located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favogrp.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Real Estate and Capital Market professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of Real Estate related transactions. www.favogrp.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com

Tel: 833.FAVOGRP

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Realty, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

SOURCE: FAVO Realty, Inc and FAVO Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576496/FAVO-Realty-Inc-Is-Proud-to-Announce-Our-Founder-CEO-Vincent-Napolitano-Has-Recently-Been-Interviewed-By-Superbcrewcom-To-Discuss-FAVO