Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Great Thunder Announces Interim Closing Of Private Placement
Great Thunder Gold Corp.: Great Thunder Announces Interim Closing Of Private Placement

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTG) is pleased to report the interim closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company has completed the non-flow-through portion of the financing and issued 3,000,000 shares at a price of $0.25 per share to raise $750,000 of non-flow-through proceeds. Great Thunder expects to issue the remaining 2,275,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.44 per share by February 28.

Among the participants in the interim closing, with a $431,250 investment was Mr. Eric Sprott. Great Thunder welcomes Mr. Sprott and looks forward to working with him in the future.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The shares are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until June 15, 2020, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Richard Macey"

Richard Macey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Direct line: (604) 537-4174

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Thunder Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/576498/Great-Thunder-Announces-Interim-Closing-Of-Private-Placement

