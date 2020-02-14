Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 135.3579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 433363 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 46853 EQS News ID: 976077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)