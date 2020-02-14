Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891466 ISIN: US2254471012 Ticker-Symbol: CR6 
Tradegate
14.02.20
18:23 Uhr
44,540 Euro
-1,060
-2,32 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,370
44,485
19:14
44,355
44,485
19:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY BRANDS
ACUITY BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACUITY BRANDS INC110,00+0,92 %
CREE INC44,540-2,32 %