(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
January 31, 2020
83,814,526
|
Total gross of voting rights: 131,947,118
|
Total net* of voting rights: 131,178,863
Total net total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
