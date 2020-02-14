GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: Dividend Declaration

PRESS RELEASE

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, Mass.-February 14, 2020-The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 27, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 6, 2020.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse, and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

GE Investor Contact:

Steve Winoker, 617.443.3400

swinoker@ge.com

GE Media Contact:

Mary Kate Mullaney, 202.304.6514

marykate.nevin@ge.com



