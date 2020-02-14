ARC Document Solutions: ARC Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) on Friday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share. The dividend is payable May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be April 29, 2020.

This is the second of four one-cent dividends, payable quarterly, planned for 2020 as previously announced on December 19, 2019. The program will operate independently of ARC's current share repurchases in the open market and reaffirms the Company's commitment to returning shareholder value.

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

For more information, contact David Stickney, Investor & Corporate Communications, at 925-949-5100, or via email at david.stickney@e-arc.com.

