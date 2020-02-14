Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLFT ISIN: US2538681030 Ticker-Symbol: FQI 
Tradegate
14.02.20
18:44 Uhr
121,32 Euro
+4,60
+3,94 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,82
121,78
22:00
120,98
121,74
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC121,32+3,94 %
INTERXION HOLDING NV84,00+1,82 %