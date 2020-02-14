Firstkind to Showcase First New Approach to Prevent DVT in Immobile Stroke Patients in 20 Years at ISC 2020

The geko device now in routine use across multiple UK NHS hospitals and internationally.

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstkind Ltd, a UK-based medical devices company and subsidiary of Sky Medical technology Ltd, has today announced attendance at the International Stroke Conference (ISC), Los Angeles, February 19 -21, to showcase the geko device, the first and only bioelectronic muscle pump activator of its kind to be cleared by the FDA for stimulation of the calf muscles to prevent VTE across all patients, including non-surgical patients - and a first new approach in 20 years.

As well as exhibiting (booth #239, Exhibit Floor), Firstkind will host a Learning Studio, booth #155, on Thursday 20th February at 1:00pm to 1:30pm. Titled: Optimal VTE Prophylaxis in Stroke Patients: Practical Challenges and New Solutions, the session will cover:

Current US post-stroke VTE prophylaxis

VTE prophylaxis strategies when anticoagulant and/or SCDs cannot be prescribed

And real-world data demonstrating zero VTEs in patients prescribed the geko device

Commenting, Sky/Firstkind Founder and CEO Bernard Ross said "We are excited to attend the ISC 2020. It coincides with a transformational time for our company as we further extend and accelerate our FDA clearances and clinical milestones for US market entry. Our bioelectronic technology platform, OnPulse, embedded in the geko device, completely redefines the way life threatening blood clots can now be prevented and vascular conditions treated."

He adds, "A recent study of the geko device to prevent VTE in acute stroke patients reported zero VTEs in patients prescribed the geko device alone. These findings have accelerated geko adoption across multiple UK NHS hospitals and internationally, providing patients with an alternative option where current standards of care are contraindicated or impractical."

The geko device is a non-invasive, easy to use, wearable therapy device. The size of a wristwatch and worn at the knee, the daily disposable device gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins of the calf. The geko device operates without external pressure to the leg and allows complete mobility.

The Company has U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearances to market the geko device for: stimulation of the calf muscles to prevent venous thrombosis in non-surgical patients at risk for venous thromboembolism; immediate post-surgical stimulation of calf muscles to prevent VTE, increasing blood circulation and edema reduction.

About Firstkind Ltd and Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Firstkind Ltd, a subsidiary of Sky Medical Technology Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of non-invasive neuromuscular electrostimulation, the Company has developed a ground-breaking bioelectronic technology platform, OnPulse, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko device. The company develops a range of wearable therapy devices tailored to the needs of different medical application areas, selling both direct and through strategic partnerships and distributors in each application area. Clinical areas of interest include DVT prevention, edema management and wound healing. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources.

