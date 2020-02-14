Cacharel Parfums Launches 'Yes I Am Fabulous' - the Third Fragrance in Its 'Yes I Am' Range

To coincide with the release, a new Yes I Am campaign will star actress & entrepreneur Shay Mitchell

PARIS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Yes I Am. With A Capital 'A'.

A collection of 3 fragrances, 3 scents, 3 colors that celebrates today's generation of empowered young women: diverse, outspoken and determined to get what they want and deserve, all the while happily obsessing over celebs or sharing the latest trends in make-up. A true brand mission to empower young girls to express their identity, their independence, their uniqueness. Each of them can now choose her color to claim a facet of her personality: the power girl with Yes I Am (Red), the cool girl with Yes I Am (Pink), or the Unexpected one with the new Yes I Am Fabulous (Purple).

Yes I Am carries its hashtag POWERISYOURS with pride.

The range echoes the challenges that drive these young women. Hyper-connected, independent, bold and unapologetic, they no longer see beauty as a diktat but as a confidence-booster. Their approach to femininity serves to meet their own desires, rather than those of others; they are breaking the code and bringing new messages of feminity: claiming women independency!

Are You Fabulous? Yes I Am

Hot on the heels of Yes I Am and Yes I Am Pink comes the fragrance's boldest, most outgoing iteration yet: Yes I Am Fabulous .

A statement of empowerment, for a young woman set on writing her own story, defining who she is and where she is going, and not taking no for an answer. Yes I Am Fabulous is the fragrance for a generation discovering the extent of its ambition. With Yes I Am Fabulous, she unveils a facet of femininity that so far had not been covered by Cacharel: bolder, more sensual, more glamourous and unexpected. She lives in the here and now. She thrives on the thrills and sensations of every moment.

A Fragrance That Is As Outspoken As It Is Sensual

The 3 Yes I Am fragrances share a signature accord. The 'Spicy Cremoso' is a never-seen before combination of contrasting scents: a sensual creamy accord versus a powerful, spicy Cardamom.

While the original Yes I Am represents female power and independence and last year's Yes I Am Pink corresponds to a more playful character with a Floral Cremoso Accord, Yes I Am Fabulous embraces boldness and sensuality - it is furiously sexy.

The intense Fruity Cremoso accord accentuate Yes I Am Fabulous' message of outspoken femininity.

The above-mentioned Cardamom is enveloped in an audacious concoction of smooth Blackberry and tangy Rhubarb, and amplified with Pink Pepper. At the heart, a seductive blend of Jasmin Sambac and Ginger Flower is given an addictive boost by Purple Heliotrope. Finally, the sophisticated sensuality of a Santal and Vanilla accord finds a fitting contrast in a Fresh Hazelnut Milk accord.

Yes I Am's Lipstick-Inspired Packaging

Yes I Am's packaging mimicks the visual vocabulary of make-up: it is modeled after the lipstick, maybe the most powerful symbol of fully owned femininity. It is a bottle created for impact. A manifestation of empowerment.

The art deco-inspired bottle brings to mind super-sized lipsticks. The smoky glass is intricately quilted, the spray top engraved with the C of Cacharel, the collar gold-toned. Whereas dark glass is often associated with masculine strength, Yes I Am reappropriates it to express feminine power.

Each of the three fragrances comes with its own signature colour: red for Yes I Am, pink for Yes I Am Pink, as for Yes I Am Fabulous - a captivating, glossy purple.

Introducing Shay Mitchell, The Voice Of A Generation

Amplifying Yes I Am's message of empowerment, the new campaign stars Shay Mitchell.

Shay Mitchell is a multi-talented creative force as an actress, producer, entrepreneur, author and influencer. She is most recognizable for her leading role as Emily Fields on Freeform's hit series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS. The show was known for continuously breaking records for the most tweeted episodes in television history and won annually at the Teen Choice Awards. Mitchell was nominated for Best Actress at both The Teen Choice and People's Choice Awards.

Mitchell currently stars on Hulu's new comedy series DOLLFACE opposite Kat Dennings and Brenda Song. She also starred in the Greg Berlanti produced Netflix series, YOU, opposite Penn Badgley.

Mitchell is in a league of her own at establishing herself as a leading force in the new age of social media by not only boasting an impressive social media following, but also by producing a YouTube lifestyle channel and creating clothing and jewelry lines. She is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of BÉIS, an on-the-go lifestyle brand inspired by her passion for travel.

With more than 4 million YouTube subscribers and close to 26 million Instagram followers - endearingly called the Mitchies - Shay is an influential social media presence and an acclaimed Gen Z icon. She is one of the top 100 worldwide influencer.

Yes I Am's Global Sorority

Directed by French artist and director So Me, the new Yes I Am film communicates a positive message of female empowerment. It stars Shay Mitchell and her global sorority of independent young women: Mademoiselle Gloria (@gloria_nbr), a leading French influencer admired for her proud stance on body-positivism; Rachel Tee-Tyler (@rachelteetyler), a Filipino-Australian gender and psychology graduate who found fame as a street style blogger; Spanish top influencer and make-up junkie Marta Lozano (@martalozanop); and illustrator and model Cajsa Wessberg (@cajsawessberg), Sweden's Biggest Beauty rebel, according to Vogue.

So Me has directed videos for Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Justice and MGMT, is the art director of cult music label Ed Banger Records and the main designer of trendy Paris streetwear label Club 75. The soundtrack features Norman - Feelin' Good.

About Cacharel Parfums

Synonymous with youth and freedom since 1978, Cacharel fragrances are the olfactory companions of the various phases in a young woman's life.

Following the legends that are Anaïs Anaïs - a girl's first perfume - and Amor Amor - a declaration of first love - Cacharel Parfums embraces youthful independence with Yes I Am collection.

https://www.cacharel-parfums.com

To know more about the brand, its campaign and products:

@cacharelparfums

POWERISYOURS

Power is Yours, Share Your Color

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090884/Cacharel_Parfums_Shay_Mitchell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090883/Cacharel_Parfums_Logo.jpg