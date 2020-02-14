Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the "Notes") issued by Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 Limited and Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 LLC (together, "LUNAR 2020-1" or the "Issuers").
This transaction is the third sponsored portfolio securitization serviced by DVB. DVB is headquartered in London, England with offices located in the United States, Ireland, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Taiwan.
Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 18 aircraft (the "Portfolio") on lease to 16 lessees located in 14 jurisdictions. As of December 31, 2019, the initial weighted average aircraft age of the Portfolio is approximately 9.2 years, with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 3.9 years.
To access the full report, click here
Disclosures
Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form.
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here
