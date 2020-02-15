CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Hoist Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:HTE.P), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, announces that further to the Corporation's press release issued on January 6, 2020, the Corporation and BTC Corporation Holdings Pty Ltd. have mutually agreed not to proceed with the proposed Qualifying Transaction.

The Corporation is now evaluating other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, contact:

Arif Shivji, President

Tel: (403) 803-2150

Arif.Shivji@ShivjiCFOservices.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES, THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1993, AS AMENDED, OR ANY SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

SOURCE: Hoist Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576537/Hoist-Capital-Corp-Announces-Mutual-Termination-of-Qualifying-Transaction-with-BTC-Corporation-Holdings-Pty-Ltd