Technavio has been monitoring the helicopter ice protection system market and it is poised to grow by USD 67.63 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Advancements in electrical architecture in new-generation helicopters has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, ice protection systems not being standard fitments in helicopter might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial and Civil

Defense

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our helicopter ice protection system market report covers the following areas:

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market Size

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market Trends

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption of digital helicopter health and usage monitoring (HUMS) as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter ice protection system market growth during the next few years.

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the helicopter ice protection system market, including some of the vendors such as Leonardo Spa, Liebherr-International AG, Meggitt Plc, Safran SA and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the helicopter ice protection system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Helicopter Ice Protection System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter ice protection system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the helicopter ice protection system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the helicopter ice protection system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter ice protection system market vendors

