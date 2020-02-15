Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Pre-register iMTduo 2020 to Aim at Business Opportunities from Smart Manufacturing

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2020 / Aiming at future needs for smart manufacturing, the "Taipei Intelligent Machinery & Manufacturing Technology Show (iMTduo)" jointly organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI) will be held at TaiNEX 1 from May 6th to 9th, 2020. It is planned to set up five exhibit areas, including "Industrial Internet of Things and AI Innovation", "Smart Machinery and Manufacturing", "Metalworking and Automation Equipment", "Precision Components, Sensors and Measuring Equipment" and "Education, Research, Service, Media, Association" in a hope to fully present smart manufacturing products, technologies and solutions.

TAITRA points out that by focusing mainly on smart manufacturing and trends, this show will be an international event tailored to upgrade Industry 4.0 for the manufacturing and processing industries. Currently, domestic manufacturers that have already registered include CHMER, which has recently won the 28th Taiwan Excellence Silver Quality Award for its "HD886L High-Speed ??Milling Electric Discharge Composite Processing Machine" and FEMCO, which has developed the world's first automatic virtual metrology (AVM) and intelligent predictive maintenance (IPM) and cloud virtual and augmented virtual reality (AVR) repair for automated aluminum wheel production lines. Meanwhile, two well-known foreign manufacturers will also join the show. One is MAZAK, which will exhibit the five-axis processing machinery with AI self-learning function and the horizontal milling machinery connected to automatic storage for long-term unmanned processing. The other is MITUTOYO, a large measuring tool manufacturer, which will display various measuring equipment with Internet of Things functions.

According to the MPI Group, a globally renowned research institution, the global manufacturing sector will invest US$267 billion in the introduction of AIoT-related technologies in 2020. The introduction of AIoT into the manufacturing process can not only collect large amounts of processing data, but also help to grasp effective information such as the status of product parts and the records of process quality. In the future, smart manufacturing will also focus on increasing the proportion of automation and the introduction of collaborative robots. It is expected that the integration of market demand with data analysis will assist the manufacturers to manage their supply chain better, adjust their production lines more quickly to respond to market demand and adapt to customized production trends in the future.

To assist industry players to master industry trends, a variety of peripheral activities such as a summit and technical seminars will be held during the Show to create the best platform for comprehensive display and sales promotion. For more information, please visit www.imtduo.com.tw. Interested visitors may go to the "Visitor Registration" on the official website for pre-registration.

About iMTduo

Show Name: Taipei Intelligent Machinery & Manufacturing Technology Show (iMTduo 2020)

Dates & Hours: May 6 - 9, 2020; 9am - 5pm

Venue: TaiNEX 1 (No.1, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang District, Taipei Taiwan)

Website: https://www.imtduo.com.tw/en_US/index.html

Visitor Registration: https://www.imtduo.com.tw/en_US/member/visitor/preregister.html

TAITRA Overseas Offices: https://www.taiwantrade.com/mp/Taitra-Office

iMTduo 2018 Video https://youtu.be/HPvSALQqCEg

Media contact

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Person: Alex

Exhibition Department, TAITRA

Tel: 886-2-27255200 Fax: 886-2-27251959

Email: mt@taitra.org.tw

Website: https://www.imtduo.com.tw/en_US/index.html

Visitor Registration: https://www.imtduo.com.tw/en_US/member/visitor/preregister.html

SOURCE: Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576588/Pre-register-iMTduo-2020-to-Aim-at-Business-Opportunities-from-Smart-Manufacturing