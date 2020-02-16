Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan, to deliver a PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with a flue gas cleaning system. The boiler will be part of a new biomass power plant to be built in Gamagori in Aichi Prefecture, Honshu Island, some 300 km southwest of Tokyo, Japan. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2023. Further, Andritz was selected by UPM, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, to supply energy-efficient and environmentally leading equipment and processes for all main process islands in fiber production and chemical recovery for their new pulp mill to be built near Paso de los Toros in central Uruguay.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.11% ams: ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...