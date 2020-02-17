P&G makes significant advances in plastics recycling, driving a circular economy, and promotes responsible consumption

Today the Procter Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced significant advances across European sustainability projects in pursuit of its "Ambition 2030" goals.

P&G is driving the circular economy for recycled plastic in Europe through the use of circular resin in its hair care packaging (polyethylene terephthalate PET) and its Ariel Liquid detergents bottles (partnership for the supply of recycled high-density polyethylene HDPE). Furthermore, the company is celebrating notable distinctions in its effort to lead the industry in packaging, sorting, and post-consumer recycled resin supply with the HolyGrail intelligent packaging project, winner of both the Circular Economy innovation of the year category in the Edie Sustainability Awards in the UK, and the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Lenor, Unstoppables and Fairy brands will become the first commercial implementations of HolyGrail intelligent packaging in Europe. Ariel Cold Wash and Fairy with its Fairycology program have also been granted the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation for enabling sustainable cleaning via less energy and water consumption without compromises.

P&G's Ambition 2030 goals aim to enable and inspire positive impact on the environment and society through brands, the supply chain, and employees, while creating value for the Company and consumers.

"2020 is a year where action collaborative action will put us on the right trajectory," said Virginie Helias, P&G Chief Sustainability Officer. "For P&G, 2020 will be a year of regenerative action where we will activate our Ambition 2030 goals across our brands, through innovation and transformative partnerships. It's not just about reducing our impact, but about being a force for regeneration to address the challenges of plastic waste, water scarcity and biodiversity loss. We will be leading on all of these fronts to drive change at scale and for long-term impact."

P&G Hair Care commits to using recycled PET resin, increasing recycled content in packaging

P&G Hair Care Europe will be trialling new packaging with recycled plastic material for Pantene products, starting with the brand's clear bottles. The material is made from advanced recycling of polyethylene terephthalate Circular PET, through advanced monomer recycling meaning the material can be used in beauty packaging over and over again. The new material, to be produced by Indorama Ventures, is suitable for all brands packed in PET bottles. By committing to the use of this material, P&G is driving a new circular supply chain, creating an end market for recycled plastics.

Ariel plans to save equivalent of 200 million bottles virgin plastic over five years thanks to the new circular economy partnership between P&G and Viridor.

P&G and UK recycling and energy recovery company Viridor have entered a five-year partnership agreement that foresees recycling and reprocessing high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, for re-use in Ariel laundry detergent bottles. The agreement between P&G and Viridor comes after three years of collaboration and innovation in producing more sustainable packaging from post-consumer waste. The high-density recycled polyethylene (rHDPE) resin by Viridor will enable Ariel to bring to life the previously announced commitment of reaching up to 50% recycled content in its liquid bottles as of 2020. Ariel's commitments also include all packaging to be recyclable by 2022 and 30% plastic usage reduction by 2025. P&G and Viridor are both founding partners of the UK Plastics Pact, the multi stakeholder collaborative initiative aiming to transform the plastic economy in the UK.

Ariel Cold Wash technologies and Fairy technologies awarded with the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation

Ariel's innovative technologies that offer superb cleaning at low temperature, and Fairy with its Fairycology program have been granted with the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation. The innovative label aims to illustrate and encourage scalable technologies that both protect the environment and support clean economic growth. The label was created by the Solar Impulse Foundation to support its vision to mobilize the public in favor of technologies that allow decreased dependence on fossil fuels and induce positive emotions about renewable solutions. Each solution is assessed by independent experts for their technological feasibility, environmental and socio-economic benefits, and economic profitability. Ariel Cold Wash technologies are recognized for enabling sustainable cleaning through brilliant performance in cold water which allows significant energy savings via lowering the laundry temperature. Fairy has been recognized as the best solution requiring less energy, less water and less waste. In fact, Fairy washing up liquid is formulated to work at low temperatures, saving energy while Fairy automatic dishwashing cleans tough food cleaning without pre-wash resulting in water and energy saving.

HolyGrail 2.0 intelligent packaging project awarded with the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation as well as Circular Economy Innovation of the Year at the Edie Sustainable Leaders Awards 2020.

The HolyGrail 2.0 intelligent packaging project that aspires to transform packaging sorting has recently received two great recognitions: the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation and Edie's Sustainability Leaders Awards, the UK's largest sustainability awards scheme, recognising the people, projects and initiatives that are accelerating business transformation. HolyGrail's intelligent packaging project has been recognized within the Circular Economy Innovation of the Year category for the significant changes it could bring to packaging, sorting, post-consumer recycled resin supply, and much more. HolyGrail 2.0 is the second phase of the project which will be exploring a possible test market in 2021 with the formation of a mega consortium of companies across the value chain (more than 115 partners).

Lenor, Unstoppables and Fairy to become the first brands implementing HolyGrail intelligent packaging

Lenor, Unstoppables and Fairy brands will pioneer application of digital watermarks the HolyGrail intelligent technology to enable further learnings behind sorting and recycling at Material Recycling Facilities. P&G has been leading pioneer project HolyGrail under Ellen MacArthur Foundation's auspices since 2016. It is a collaborative effort designed to solve one of the largest obstacles plastic recycling faces ineffective sorting at recycling facilities. The new Unstoppables and Lenor scent boosters packages are estimated to first reach the German market by October 2020 followed up by rest of the European markets. Fairy will be the second brand to integrate HolyGrail digital watermarks into packaging in Europe. As digital watermarks are imperceptible to the human eye but can be detected by optical scanners and smart phones, the technology can be also used for consumer engagement and education by the brands at a later stage.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

P&G's "Ambition 2030" goals include:

Brands: P&G's 20 leadership brands including Always, Ariel, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Head Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers, and Tide will enable and inspire responsible consumption through packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable, launching more sustainable innovations, and building trust through transparency and sharing our safety science.

P&G's 20 leadership brands including Always, Ariel, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Head Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers, and Tide will enable and inspire responsible consumption through packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable, launching more sustainable innovations, and building trust through transparency and sharing our safety science. Supply Chain: P&G manufacturing sites will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half, and will purchase enough renewable electricity to power 100% of our plants. The Company will also source at least 5 billion liters of water from circular sources.

P&G manufacturing sites will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half, and will purchase enough renewable electricity to power 100% of our plants. The Company will also source at least 5 billion liters of water from circular sources. Society: P&G will continue to create transformative partnerships that enable people, the planet and our business to thrive, including those that stem the flow of plastic into the world's ocean, protect and enhance forests, expand recycling solutions for absorbent hygiene products, and protect water in priority basins around the world.

P&G will continue to create transformative partnerships that enable people, the planet and our business to thrive, including those that stem the flow of plastic into the world's ocean, protect and enhance forests, expand recycling solutions for absorbent hygiene products, and protect water in priority basins around the world. Employees: P&G will engage, equip and reward employees for building sustainability thinking and practices into their everyday work. We will reward progress and integrate recognition into performance assessments.

