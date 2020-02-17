Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis signs exclusive global partnership with ABS for PFAS water treatment technology

Amsterdam, February 17, 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has signed an exclusive teaming agreement with ABS Materials, Inc. (ABS) focused on the removal of PFAS from water.

ABS Materials, Inc. is based in Wooster, Ohio, and was founded in 2009 to develop and provide innovative absorbent technologies and solutions. Their products are based upon the unique performance characteristics of their patented organosilica medias and are developed with specific industry applications in mind. With a forward-thinking, technically skilled workforce, ABS Materials maintains a team of professionals with a core expertise in advanced materials discovery, product development, and mechanical system manufacturing, combining decades of collective experience in chemistry and industrial engineering under one roof.

With a portfolio of PFAS projects at more than 300 client sites across 12 countries, Arcadis is at the forefront of a global effort to find effective ways of removing PFAS from the environment. For the past two years, Arcadis has been involved in a demonstration of ABS technology through a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Defense Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program. The study is anticipated to conclude in 2020 following a field-scale demonstration.

"The treatment of PFAS is one of several key areas of focus for our technology. Given their technical expertise, credibility, global footprint and commitment to improving quality of life, Arcadis was the logical partner for us," said Kevin Berner, executive chairman of ABS.

"As PFAS increasingly becomes a global environmental issue, Arcadis is staying at the forefront of related work. This partnership with ABS will strengthen our capacity to address the unique challenges of our clients and offer them more customized solutions," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Monika Grabek

Mobile: +31 6 27061880

E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment