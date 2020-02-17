Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WDZ ISIN: CA0765881028 Ticker-Symbol: 1UR1 
Tradegate
17.02.20
08:27 Uhr
0,429 Euro
+0,030
+7,52 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,400
0,440
08:06
0,420
0,450
08:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC0,429+7,52 %